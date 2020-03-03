Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chegg worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 107,590 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $4,021,714.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,360 shares of company stock worth $27,491,431. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis raised Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.