Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,372,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

