China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

SNP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $86.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

