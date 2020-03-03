China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

SNP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of SNP stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. 387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,415,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 327,201 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

