China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Southern Airlines stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 236.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.