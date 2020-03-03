ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ChipMOS Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.63.

IMOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

