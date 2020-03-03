Christopher Aldersley Sells 500 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Christopher Aldersley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,367 ($44.29), for a total transaction of £16,835 ($22,145.49).

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 3,478 ($45.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,608.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,219.90. Cranswick plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,912 ($51.46).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,410 ($44.86).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

