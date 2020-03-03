Christopher & Banks (CBKC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBKC opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54. Christopher & Banks has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.68.

In related news, Director William F. Sharpe III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

