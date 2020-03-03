Chromadex (CDXC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chromadex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

