CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

