CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

EVRG stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

