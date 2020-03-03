CI Investments Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

