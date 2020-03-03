CI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,229 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

