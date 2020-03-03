CI Investments Inc. Purchases 6,794 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rapid7 worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 21.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 840,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after buying an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 590,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rapid7 by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 22.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,290 shares of company stock worth $7,554,726. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. Rapid7 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.