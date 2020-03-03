CI Investments Inc. Sells 10,180 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

