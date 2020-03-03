CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

