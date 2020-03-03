CI Investments Inc. Sells 479,264 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479,264 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after buying an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after buying an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after buying an additional 471,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.