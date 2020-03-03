CI Investments Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $279.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

