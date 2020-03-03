CI Investments Inc. Sells 5,613 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Allstate by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 419,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 207,748 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Allstate by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 366,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,211,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Allstate by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

ALL stock opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

