Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,324 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

