Clinigen Group’s (CLIN) “Top pick” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CLIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Clinigen Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 734.50 ($9.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 911.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 885.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of GBX 726 ($9.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The company has a market cap of $938.58 million and a P/E ratio of 70.63.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clinigen Group will post 2577.5976069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

