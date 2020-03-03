Cloudera (CLDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Cloudera has set its Q4 guidance at -$0.04$0.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance at -$0.21$0.19 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cloudera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,361 shares of company stock worth $4,356,495. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

