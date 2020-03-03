Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,507 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $172.79 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average of $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

