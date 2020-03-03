Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COA. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coats Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.80 ($1.06).

Shares of COA opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.93 million and a PE ratio of 17.43. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 63.85 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.90 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.17.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

