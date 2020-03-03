Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective (up previously from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

CDM stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.57. Codemasters Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

