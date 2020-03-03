Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945,440 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 562,883 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.36% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $120,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,864,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,902 shares of company stock worth $14,633,923. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

