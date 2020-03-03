Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 100,352 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

