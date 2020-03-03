Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 15,933 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after buying an additional 399,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after buying an additional 137,416 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.29. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.41 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.