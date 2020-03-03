Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

