Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,248,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

