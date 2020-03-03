Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 252,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.30% of Archrock worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after buying an additional 841,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,572,000 after buying an additional 313,116 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,430,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,197,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 304,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

In other Archrock news, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $98,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,344.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $100,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,703,513.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,810 shares of company stock worth $203,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

