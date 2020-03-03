Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

