Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 197,304 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,813 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 197,304 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.