Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 24,508 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

