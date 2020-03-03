Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 50,245 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Huazhu Group worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 424,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $45.39.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

