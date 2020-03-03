Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 154,246 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 154,246 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.13% of Plains GP worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after acquiring an additional 799,859 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after acquiring an additional 841,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,603,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,888,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,314,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 185,805 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Plains GP news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,466.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,187 shares of company stock worth $2,520,931 over the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains GP stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.