Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,368 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after buying an additional 113,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after buying an additional 45,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,839,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.