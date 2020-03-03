Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of BRP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signition LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 245.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

DOOO stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. BRP Inc has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

