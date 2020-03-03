CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 122.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of CommVault Systems worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

