ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 2.99% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $27,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 120.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 43.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $80,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $743.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.06. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

