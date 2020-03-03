Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,310 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of Constellation Brands worth $71,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,421,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 736.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after buying an additional 221,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 116,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 579.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 113,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.53.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

