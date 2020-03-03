Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/13/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

Shares of CNST opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 5.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $302,815.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $952,757 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,232,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,831,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

