Contrasting Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and InterCloud Systems (NASDAQ:ICLD)

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InterCloud Systems and Points International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Points International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Points International has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.12%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Points International 2.92% 28.19% 9.58%

Volatility & Risk

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Points International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.01 -$44.33 million N/A N/A Points International $376.24 million 0.54 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Summary

Points International beats InterCloud Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

