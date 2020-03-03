Contrasting Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sky Solar and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar $64.67 million 0.57 -$21.95 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $15.56 billion 3.02 $1.92 billion $4.24 22.43

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sky Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Solar and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power 12.34% 10.67% 2.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sky Solar and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 1 5 9 0 2.53

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $104.46, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Sky Solar.

Volatility & Risk

Sky Solar has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Sky Solar on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks. As of December 31, 2017, the company developed 318 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 377.2 megawatts (MW) in Japan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Spain, Canada, the United States, and Uruguay; and owned and operated 196.7 MW of solar parks, including 96.3 MW in Japan, 5.6 MW in the Czech Republic, 0.2 MW in Canada, 0.9 MW in Spain, 22.1 MW in the United States, and 71.6 MW in Uruguay. It also had approximately 400 MW of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Japan, Canada, and the United States comprising 6.6 MW under construction, 180.1 MW of shovel-ready projects, and approximately 250 MW of solar parks in pipeline. The company has strategic partnership agreement with Hudson Clean Energy Partners for investing in renewable power and clean energy. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,664 railcars, 468 barges, 9 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

