Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Stephens

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 158,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,091. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. Core-Mark has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,666,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

