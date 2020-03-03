Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 2,683.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of Corelogic worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Corelogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Corelogic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CLGX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96.

In other Corelogic news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $783,425. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.