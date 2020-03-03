Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share (NYSE:CORR)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.81 per share for the year.

CORR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

CORR stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after acquiring an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring purchased 903 shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

