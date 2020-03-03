Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $69,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $309.14 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $215.87 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

