COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COVTY. Citigroup raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

Shares of COVTY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 64,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.48.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.