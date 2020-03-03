Covia (CVIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVIA opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Covia has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Covia has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.17.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

